DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The nephew of the owners of the home where Boston police officer John O’Keefe was found unresponsive in a snowbank returned to the witness stand Thursday, one day after he began testimony in the ongoing Karen Read murder trial.

Colin Albert began testifying near the end of a busy day in court Wednesday. Come Thursday, he was expected to face an intense cross examination from Read’s defense.

Prosecutors claim Read, who was dating O’Keefe, killed her boyfriend by running him over with her SUV as she dropped him off at a party in Canton after a night of drinking in January 2022.

Read has pleaded not guilty and her defense has said she is being framed, saying O’Keefe actually died after a fight inside the house on Fairview Road where the party took place.

Read shares reaction after initial Colin Albert testimony, emotional testimony from Allie McCabe

Albert, now a 20-year-old college student, was at a party at the home on Fairview Road the night O’Keefe died. He was celebrating his cousin, Brian Jr.’s birthday. The house was owned by Colin’s aunt and uncle, Brian and Nicole Albert.

Colin on Wednesday said he never saw O’Keefe enter the home. He said he had a friendly relationship with O’Keefe, with no animosity.

During earlier testimony from Colin’s friend, Allie McCabe, jurors saw text messages between Colin and McCabe which seemed to confirm a plan for McCabe to pick Colin up from the home shortly after midnight.

Colin told the jury he left the party at the home on Fairview Road just as his aunt and uncle were getting home from their own celebration at a local bar. He said he got in McCabe’s car and left.

McCabe confirmed the account and said she brought Colin back to his house..

In its theory, the defense has tried to implicate Colin and several other people in O’Keefe’s death.

While on the stand, McCabe was at times emotional as she recounted harassment her family has received from Read supporters. People have shown up at her house, she said. And people have emailed her school.

On cross examination, the defense presented McCabe with data from a tracking app her family used which showed she went back to the area of Canton High School after bringing Colin home, rather than immediately going to sleep as she testified.

“I feel good,” Karen Read said outside the courthouse Wednesday. “This needs to come out. It’s the only way it’s going to happen.”

Judge denies motion to strike testimony

With rainy weather outside, attorneys gathered in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham near 9 a.m. Thursday.

Before Colin returned to the stand, defense attorney David Yannetti said McCabe’s tearful testimony on Wednesday should be stricken from the record. He said the testimony was prejudicial to the defense and prejudicial to Read.

Assistant District Attorney Adam Lally argued the defense opened the door to the testimony, which would not normally be allowed.

Judge Beverly Cannone said Yannetti crossed a line in his questioning and denied his motion to strike the testimony from the record.

“I disagree with you in the strongest way possible,” she said.

The jury will not be instructed to ignore the teary testimony they heard Wednesday.

Colin Albert faces cross examination

Colin Albert faced cross examination beginning near 9:15 a.m. He said he spoke to Lally to prepare for his testimony. He said he also spoke to his lawyer but did not speak with his parents.

Colin repeatedly said he could not remember things about his preparation for the trial. Alan Jackson, who was questioning him for the defense, asked if Colin had been told to say “I don’t remember” every time he is nervous or does not want to answer a question.

Colin responded — “No.”

After a sidebar, Jackson asked questions about Colin’s relationship with the family of Michael Proctor, who served as the lead state police investigator in the Read case. Jackson showed Colin a photo of him acting as the ring bearer in the wedding Proctor’s sister, Courtney. Colin soon said Michael Proctor is/was close to his family.

Colin said Michael Proctor interviewed him as part of his investigation.

Colin remained on the stand as of around 10 a.m.

