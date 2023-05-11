FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - State troopers who graduated with fallen Massachusetts State Police Trooper Tamar Bucci are honoring her memory by embracing her love of fitness and doing ‘Burpees for Bucci’ along the East Coast.

Bucci, 34, died in a traffic crash in Stoneham last year when a tanker truck hit her cruiser as she pulled over to help a motorist in a disabled vehicle on Interstate 93 north.

On Thursday, classmates of her graduating state trooper class gathered at Gillette Stadium to kick off ‘Burpees for Bucci,’ a multi-state journey to complete service projects on their way to Washington, D.C. They’ll be doing burpees in each state they pass through.

“It’s tough – it’s never easy to lose any colleague or trooper ever,” said Patrick McNamara, President of the State Police Association of Massachusetts. “This is just a really emotional event for all of us.”

Bucci was the 22nd trooper in the department’s history to die in the line of duty.

She became a trooper during a graduation ceremony at Gillette Stadium in May 2020. Two years later, numerous troopers were on hand for Thursday’s memorial ceremony on the same field, which included a performance of the national anthem and speakers who recounted Bucci’s life.

Her family said they were overwhelmed with pride.

“For Tamar, she wanted to make a difference and that is truly what the 85th is trying to do and getting things started and doing acts of kindness in honor of Tamar and her memory,” said Maral Bucci, the trooper’s mother, referring to the 85th Recruit Training Troop and the acts of kindness tour they’re embarking on. “We’re very, very proud.”

“They’ve been there from the beginning with us,” Bucci’s stepfather, Jim Burditt, told reporters. “They said from the beginning they’d have our back and they have. They’ve been there every step of the way for us.”

The troop’s first act of kindness was at the Mass General Brigham Center for Sports Performance and Research Thursday morning, where troopers thanked healthcare workers for their dedication.

Bucci’s parents said the campaign would have been important to her.

“We are very, very grateful and thankful, and Tamar would be very proud that they are truly remembering her and honoring her in this way,” Maral Bucci said.

Before becoming a trooper, Bucci worked security at Encore Boston Harbor and as a personal trainer at a gym in Somerville. The trooper was a graduate of Andover High School and Middlesex Community College.

Thank you @Patriots @GilletteStadium @100clubmass & @MSPTroopers for your tremendous support of Trooper Tamar Bucci's Academy classmates' mission to honor her at @NLEOMF. Trooper Bucci's name will be added to the memorial Monday. More on today's sendoff: https://t.co/3MMZu9o1xZ pic.twitter.com/y9glxmVCz3 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 11, 2023

