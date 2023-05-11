FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - State troopers who graduated with fallen Massachusetts State Police Trooper Tamar Bucci will be honoring her memory by embracing her love of fitness and doing ‘Burpees for Bucci’ along the East Coast.

Bucci, 34, died in a traffic crash in Stoneham last year.when a tanker truck struck her cruiser as she pulled over to help a motorist in a disabled vehicle on Interstate 93 north. Now, classmates of her graduating state trooper class will be gathering at Gillette Stadium on Thursday to kick off ‘Burpees for Bucci,’ a multi-state journey to complete service projects on their way to Washington, D.C. They’ll be doing burpees in each state they pass through.

Bucci is the 22nd trooper in the department’s history to die in the line of duty. She became a trooper during a graduation ceremony at Gillette Stadium in May 2020.

She was also a graduate of Andover High School and Middlesex Community College. Before becoming a trooper, she worked security at Encore Boston Harbor and as a personal trainer at a gym in Somerville.

