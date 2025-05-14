BOSTON (WHDH) - Pressure is growing for Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson to step down after the embattled official pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges earlier this month.

Fernandes Anderson said she plans to resign at some point; her colleagues on the city council, however, are planning to turn up the pressure against her in hopes of expediting her departure.

Councilors Erin Murphy and Ed Flynn called for a non-binding resolution intended to denounce Fernandes Anderson’s behavior on the record. Following a plea deal with the court, Fernandes Anderson was convicted on two federal corruption charges tied to a $7,000 kickback scheme she carried out at city hall in 2023.

She continues to collect her $120,000 annual salary, as Boston City Council rules prohibit the council from removing her from her position until after her sentencing, which is scheduled for late July.

“We have already lost the moral high ground needed during this critical time,” Flynn said in a social media post. “Now is the time for the city council to demonstrate transparency, accountability, positive leadership and ethical behavior.”

Fernandes Anderson was already removed from all council committees back in April.

Under her plea deal, Fernandes Anderson would serve one year and one day in prison.

