The government will restart collection of defaulted student loan payments Monday.

The move ends a nearly five-year-long pause on payments for 5 million Americans that started during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of Education is urging borrowers who defaulted on their loans to start making monthly payments or sign up for a loan program; if not, their wages could be garnished.

Experts urged people to be careful and to watch out for student loan related scams.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)