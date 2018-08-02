Collection of JFK memorabilia up for auction in East Dennis

DENNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A collection of John F. Kennedy’s personal belongings are up for auction on Friday in Cape Cod.

Bidders attending the third installment of Eldred’s Summer Americana Auction in East Dennis will have the opportunity to purchase several pieces of John F. Kennedy memorabilia.

Among the items up for sale is a collection of 15 pens used to sign important laws including one used to establish the Cape Cod National Seashore.

An oak rocking chair that Kennedy kept in his personal suite at a New York City hotel is also up for sale.

