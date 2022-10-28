RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Following nine days of searching, law enforcement officials say 16-year-old Raynham teen Colleen Weaver was found safe in New York late Thursday night.

Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said Weaver was located in New York City at approximately 11 p.m. with the help of the FBI and New York Police Department.

No further details on Weaver or how she came to be in New York were released.

“We are very glad to have found Colleen and that she’ll soon be reunited with her family,” Chief Donovan said in a statement. “This was the best possible outcome we could have hoped for and I want to commend the tireless efforts of our dedicated officers and our partners in the NYPD and FBI who helped to locate her. This has been a trying couple of weeks for everybody involved and I want to thank everyone who assisted in this tremendous effort.”

Weaver’s discovery came hours after a prayer vigil was held in Raynham, which brought hundreds of community members together in support of the search efforts.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)