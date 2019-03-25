College administrators, coaches accused in admissions scandal due in Boston federal court

BOSTON (WHDH) - Nearly a dozen college administrators and coaches accused in the admissions scandal are set to face a federal judge in Boston’s Moakley Federal Courthouse on Monday.

Prosecutors allege several wealthy parents, including celebrities Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, paid to get their children into top colleges and universities around the country.

Huffman and Loughlin are expected in court on April 3, while eleven college administrators and coaches will appear in court on Monday to face a conspiracy to commit racketeering charge.

Loughlin was not on stage with her fellow “Fuller House” costars to accept an award at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards on Saturday night.

Her costar, Candace Cameron-Bure, hinted support for Loughlin during the awards ceremony, saying, “Family sticks together no matter what…They support each other. They encourage one another. They pray for each other and they stand by their side no matter how tough it gets.”

Loughlin and several other parents allegedly paid Rick Singer to get their children into specific schools.

Singer is accused of hiring people to take college entrance exams, finding insiders to fix students answers and make the children look like star athletes.

Prosecutors say this is considered the biggest college admissions scandal ever prosecuted by the United States Justice Department.

