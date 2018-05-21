SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (WHDH) — A college dropout walked across the stage at Missouri State University to receive a diploma, fooling the administration and students.

Comedian Jaron Myers spent $38 on a cap and gown at the bookstore and snuck his way into line with the graduating class.

He spent most of the time thinking, “Okay, now I’m going to get caught.” However, this never happened.

As he mingled with students, he heard his name called to head up on stage.

“I wasn’t super nervous,” Myers told 7News. “I think I played it really well that no one thought differently of it.”

He added that he made sure to respect the graduates and their accomplishments while carrying out his prank.

He also said that he made friends with the grads, even convincing some of them that he earned a degree in economics.

