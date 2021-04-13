College fining students $50 for not wearing masks

A Maine college is fining students $50 for not wearing masks.

The school has issued 21 tickets in two weeks, officials said. Junior Patrick Meyers said he was outside enjoying the nice weather when campus police approached him.

“He kind of saw me slipping without a mask on. I had it below my nose … he said ‘Hate to do this to you, but I gotta give you a 50-dollar fine,” Meyers said.

