BATESVILLE, Ark. (WHDH) — College football players in Arkansas are all sporting new haircuts in support of their coach who is battling cancer.

Members of the Lyons College football team shaved their heads in solidarity with offensive coordinator Kris Sweet following his diagnosis of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in July.

“I can’t speak enough of how special those kids are,” Sweet said.

He started chemotherapy earlier this month and began losing his hair.

The team wanted to show their coach that he wasn’t alone.

On Monday, 16 players showed up on their day off to shave their heads.

One-by-one, they filed into his office with their new haircuts to show Sweet they too are #SweetStrong.

“There should be a lot of parents out there that should be proud of the way they act, not only in my situation but how we see them every day that, let’s face it, most of the people in town and campus don’t see,” Sweet said. “They’re good kids.”

The team plays its first game on Saturday.

