BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A life-changing surprise for a group of seniors at Brockton High School: a college in North Carolina giving $1 million in scholarships to students, kids who were left speechless by the gesture.

“This will be game-changing for not only the students in this auditorium, but for their families,” said Anthony Davis, President of Livingstone College.

Davis traveled to Boston to gather 200 of Brockton High School’s brightest and offer them the surprise of their young lives.

Principal Kevin McCaskill said they told the students they needed them in the auditorium for a presentation, leading many of them to be shocked by what happened next.

“I was not expecting this at all,” said Aniyah Hill, the first to receive a scholarship. “I knew that were there was gonna be some scholarships, but I wasn’t expecting a full ride.”

Hill is planning to study biology.

“I’m gonna go home and I’m gonna tell my mom that I got into Livingstone,” she said. “This is so cool.”

More than two dozen of the seniors, who had a GPA between 3.5 and 4.0, accepted on the spot. Others are still considering their options.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for kids like that are at the school and across the country,” one student told 7News. “I mean free college it’s a great opportunity.”

The prospect of a full ride is making dreams come true for students like Shanoi Allen, who is taking her first step towards her pre-med goals by accepting the scholarship.

“I can finally pursue my passion,” Allen said. “Do what I wanna do, make my mark, just be the best me. I can’t wait.”

In total, the school pledged almost $1 million in scholarship money for the seniors at Brockton High School.

