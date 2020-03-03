College: NH man who tested positive for virus attended event in Vermont

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Dartmouth College said Tuesday that a hospital employee who is the first person in New Hampshire to test positive for the new coronavirus attended a Tuck School of Business social event in Vermont recently.

“An investigation of those who were in close contact with that individual is underway and all close contacts have been notified; at this time, there are no Dartmouth students considered to be close contacts,” said the statement from the co-chairs of the Dartmouth COVID-19 Task Force to the college community.

New Hampshire officials said Monday the male patient, who had returned from a trip to Italy, was experiencing mild symptoms and remained at home in Grafton County while health officials investigate. Hospital officials confirmed the patient is an employee of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, which has set up an incident command center.

The Dartmouth College statement said the man attended the social event in White River Junction on Friday.

“We understand that this is a stressful time for many people in our community,” the statement said. “”We remain in close communication with state health officials and DHMC and are coordinating efforts with colleagues across the institution to ensure everyone’s continued health and safety.”

