WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The College of the Holy Cross has made the decision to hold all learning online and to allow only a very limited number of students to live on campus this fall.

In a letter to students and families, College President Philip L. Boroughs, S.J., wrote that they had hoped to welcome back the community to campus this fall but made the “painful” decision to shift to remote learning after monitoring trends in coronavirus transmission, locally and across the country.

“We have watched with some alarm as the virus has spread quickly at some schools and other organizations that have recently reopened,” Boroughs continued.

Exceptions will be made for some students to live on campus, including students who require access to campus resources in order to succeed academically, students whose academic work requires access to campus facilities in order to meet research and graduation requirements, international students who were unable to return home in the spring, and a limited number of athletes who need proper training to compete in the winter season.

“As you can imagine, this has been an extremely difficult and heart-wrenching decision to make,” Boroughs wrote. “We know that we are disappointing many, many members of our community who were making plans to return to campus and, for the members of the class of 2024, to come to campus for the first time to begin their college experience.”

He added that students and staff will all be able to return to campus once they believe it is safe to do so.

