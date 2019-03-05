ATLANTA (WHDH) — Pictures of an Atlanta professor carrying a student’s baby during a lecture are going viral.

Wayne Hayer, a student at Morehouse College, couldn’t find a last-minute babysitter for his 5-month-old daughter on Friday, so he brought her to class.

His professor, Nathan Alexander, offered to carry the girl for the entire lecture so Hayer could take notes.

Alexander said he’s carried kids for students before and that it’s his aim to provide opportunities for students and to build a community.

The professor added that the baby was well-behaved and even started to fall asleep during his lecture.

A social media post of the kind act had over 3,000 thousand likes as of Monday morning.

