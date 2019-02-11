College student charged with stabbing homeless woman

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A college student from Pennsylvania has been charged with what police call the unprovoked stabbing of a homeless woman in downtown Providence, Rhode Island.

Police say 22-year-old Conor Noll, of Blandon, Pennsylvania, was arraigned Monday on a felony assault charge.

He’s a student at Johnson and Wales University.

The 59-year-old woman was stabbed in the wrist and arm at about 2 a.m. on Jan. 2 as she slept in a pedestrian walkway.

The suspect was placed at the scene through surveillance video. Noll told police it was him in the video, but he didn’t stab the woman.

Noll didn’t enter a plea. He was released on $10,000 personal recognizance and referred to the public defender’s office. A listed phone number for him couldn’t be found.

The university has suspended him.

