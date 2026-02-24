NEWPORT, R.I. (WHDH) - A Salve Regina University student was pronounced dead after being found inside a running car on Monday, according to Newport Police.

Police say they responded to a Bellevue Avenue parking lot and found Joseph Boutros, 21, unconscious inside the car while charging his phone. Officials say the car’s exhaust pipe was partially covered in the snow.

Boutros was taken to Newport Hospital where he was later pronounced dead due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

