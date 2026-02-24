NEWPORT, R.I. (WHDH) - A Salve Regina University student was pronounced dead after being found inside a running car on Monday, according to Newport Police.

Police say they responded to a Bellevue Avenue parking lot and foundJoseph Boutros, 21, unconscious inside the car while charging his phone.

Officials say the car was covered in snow and the exhaust pipe was partially in the snow.

Boutros was taken to Newport Hospital where he was later pronounced dead due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)