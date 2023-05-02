Police say a college student from Massachusetts was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The 21-year-old from North Easton was a junior at Elon University. The school says he was a member of the club baseball team.

Officials say the crash happened Saturday when the student was on a trip with his teammates.

A 45-year-old man was arrested in connection with the crash.

The student’s identity has not been released.

