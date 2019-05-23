College student plunges to death while taking scenic pictures along coastal highway

(CNN/WHDH) — A 21-year-old college student plunged to her death while taking pictures along a scenic highway in Oregon this past weekend.

Michelle Casey fell 100 feet from a coastal viewpoint along Highway 101 near Neahkahnie Mountain on Sunday, according to the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office.

Casey’s boyfriend says she landed in a tree, which prevented her from falling into the ocean.

It took rescue crews more than two hours to pull her out.

Casey later died in the hospital.

Her family says she chose to be an organ donor, a decision they say saved two lives.

“Michelle always brought people together with her bubbly personality and loving, giving heart,” her family told CNN. “She loved being outdoors and was at the beach—her favorite place—on Sunday.”

Casey was a junior at Oregon State.

(Copyright (c) 2019 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)