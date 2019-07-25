College student unearths Triceratops skull that dates back 65 million years

A college student made this discovery of a lifetime on a recent paleontology dig in the badlands of North Dakota.

Harrison Duran, a biology student at the University of California, teamed up with Professor Michael Kjelland and discovered a triceratops skull.

Experts say the bones date back about 65 million years to the late cretaceous period.

The duo is not sharing the exact location of the dig sites but they believe more bones will be found there.

Duran and Kjelland named the dinosaur Alice, after the landowner.

They say they plan to conduct more research on Alice and prepare the dinosaur for display.

