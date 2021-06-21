(CNN) — A college senior at Washington University in Saint Louis came up with a novel idea of how to spend her leftover meal plan money.

Maya Nepos didn’t use her meal plan very much because the university didn’t have in-person classes, so she had a $600 credit.

She didn’t want it to go to waste, so she started buying snacks at the campus market to provide food to those in need.

Next, Nepos started creating care packages and personally delivering them to homeless people in Saint Louis, adding masks to protect them against COVID-19.

With more than 330,000 followers on TikTok, Nepos began getting donations to create more and more care packages.

She says it goes to show how you can make a big difference in other people’s lives without spending a lot of money.

