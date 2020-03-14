College students in Boston leave campuses after coronavirus shutdowns

BOSTON (WHDH) - Local college students are clearing out as universities switch to remote learning during the coronavirus outbreak — and shutter their dorms.

“It’s a little sudden,” said Emerson College student Samuel Hwang. “I started following the coronavirus when it first started, but I didn’t think it would get to this point, especially so quickly.”

Several colleges will hold online classes and have told students they can no longer stay in their dorms. Harvard University and Boston College students have until Sunday to move off campus, and Suffolk University students have until Tuesday to move out.

Emerson students have until Friday to move out, and Hwang said he hoped that was the right decision.

“Given all that’s going on I think they’re doing their best right now and hopefully they’ll continue to act in the best interest of the students as time goes on,” Hwang said.

