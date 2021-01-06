Collins: Congress will affirm presidential election results

WASHINGTON (AP) — All four members of Maine’s congressional delegation were safe after demonstrators stormed the Capitol building to delay Congress from certifying the results of November’s election.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, called the actions “a dangerous, shameful and outrageous attack on our democracy” but said Congress will not be deterred from its duty.

“We will affirm the certified results of the presidential election,” she said Wednesday evening in a statement.

Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat, put the blame for the chaos squarely on Republican President Donald Trump.

“This unprecedented lawlessness was incited by our outgoing president because he is determined to undermine the peaceful transfer of power,” Pingree said in a statement.

Pingree was outside the Capitol complex, her office said. Collins and independent Sen. Angus King, along with Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, were also in safe locations, officials said.

In Maine, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said she doesn’t believe the violence at the Capitol is sanctioned by most Americans.

“But it is a clear and troubling reflection of our fractured nation. The violence must end, and all leaders, of every political stripe, including the president, must forcefully denounce these actions and defend our democracy,” she said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)