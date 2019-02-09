Collins: Kavanaugh’s attackers ‘haven’t even read’ dissent

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks with reporters after speaking on the Senate floor, on Capitol Hill, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 in Washington about her vote on Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Critics of Republican Sen. Susan Collins are angry over Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s opinion in an abortion case.

Critics say his dissent on the losing side of a Louisiana abortion law ruling is proof that he’s not following through on his assurance to respect past Supreme Court decisions on abortion.

The Sun Journal reports that NARAL Pro-Choice America claims the dissent shows Kavanaugh’s instance to Collins that he would respect precedent “was a complete lie.”

But in his dissent he said otherwise.

Kavanaugh acknowledged that a decision striking down a similar Texas law is the guiding precedent and he seemed to suggest he might be willing to vote the other way with more information.

A spokeswoman for Collins says many critics of Kavanaugh’s dissenting opinion “haven’t even read it.”

