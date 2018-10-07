Collins wavered, briefly, on Kavanaugh nomination

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks with reporters after speaking on the Senate floor, on Capitol Hill, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 in Washington about her vote on Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Republican Sen. Susan Collins said she had doubts about the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh after a woman accused him of attempted rape when they were in high school.

She told CNN’s State of the Union that after hearing Christine Blasey Ford’s “compelling and painful testimony” that she thought “Oh my goodness” and wondered if he might have to withdraw his nomination.

But she said Kavanaugh’s forceful denial and lack of corroborating evidence brought her back to fundamental issues of due process, a presumption of innocence and fairness. Ultimately, she voted Saturday to confirm Kavanaugh’s nomination.

People angry over her vote have vowed to make Collins pay a political price . A crowdsourcing group says it has secured pledges of more than $3 million for her opponent in 2020.

