Collision between SUV, tow truck leaves makeup print on airbag

BROCKTON (WHDH) - The force of a crash between an SUV and tow truck in Brockton on Thursday left a woman’s lipstick and makeup caked on an airbag that deployed.

Five people in total suffered minor injuries in the late morning crash near the Brockton Fairgrounds on Belmont Street, The Enterprise reports.

An SUV suffered heavy frontend damage after it collided with a flatbed tow truck. The driver and three passengers in the vehicle were taken to the hospital, according to the newspaper. The tow driver was also transported from the scene.

Photos taken after the crash showed a passenger’s pink lipstick and makeup outlined on an airbag.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

