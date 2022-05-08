BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Colombian fugitive convicted in the shooting death of his wife and attempted murder of his daughter in 1994 was arrested in Belmont on April 13, authorities said.

William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, had been residing in Belmont under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, according to a statement from United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Authorities say that Acosta fled Colombia in the summer of 1994 after shooting his wife, Laura Rose Agudelo, and attempting to murder his daughter. Federal agents believe Acosta entered the US illegally in 1995 before gaining lawful, permanent residential status in Somerville, Massachusetts under his alias after marrying an American citizen. Since then, Rendon and his family had relocated to Belmont.

The FBI became aware of Rendon after he submitted an application for naturalization to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Authorities say the Colombian birth certificate submitted was fraudulent and that Rendon’s fingerprints were identified as a match with Acosta’s.

Acosta is facing 45 years in prison on charges of aggravated murder, aggravated attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm.

