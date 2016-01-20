Colorado brothers Brady and Peyton form unique football rivalry

Sunday’s AFC Championship will be the latest edition in a sibling rivalry for one family in Colorado.

The Weiblers named their first son Brady, after the Pats won the Super Bowl in 2005.

Two years later, they had their second son, and named him Peyton, after the Colts won the championship.

While Peyton is obviously rooting for the hometown Broncos, older brother Brady roots for the Pats.

Brady says if Denver somehow wins, he will root for the Broncos in the Super Bowl.

