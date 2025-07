BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado coach Deion Sanders reveals he had bladder cancer, plans to coach the Buffaloes this season.

The Colorado Buffaloes finished fourth in the Big 12 Conference standings last season, with a 9-4 overall record. They lost 36-14 against BYU in the Alamo Bowl.

