Colorado man accused of setting Whitman dumpster fire, attacking police

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Colorado man accused of setting fire to a dumpster behind a convenience store in Whitman will face a judge on Thursday.

Emergency crews responding to a reported dumpster fire behind the Regal Marketplace on South Avenue about 6:45 p.m. arrested Sean R. McCarthy, 34, of Glenwood Springs, after a review of surveillance footage showed him sparking the blaze with a can of gasoline and a wood pallet, Whitman Police Chief Scott D. Benton and Fire Chief Timothy J. Grenno said in a joint statement.

Police say McCarthy became combative during the booking process and kicked and spat at an officer.

He is expected to be arraigned in Brockton District Court on charges including burning personal property, assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct, and malicious destruction of property valued above $1,200.

In a statement, Benton said, “I would like to commend our officers for their great police work on this case in quickly identifying the suspect and placing him under arrest. This was a great example of the strong partnership we have with the fire department and I am thankful for their efforts in getting the fire under control to allow our officers to begin their investigation.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)