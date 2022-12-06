(CNN) — The suspected gunman accused of killing five people in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, last month has been formally charged with 305 counts, including charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, assault and bias-motivated crimes.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, wearing a bright yellow prison jumpsuit, appeared in court in person Tuesday, where Colorado’s Fourth Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen announced the charges.

Aldrich — whose attorneys say identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns — allegedly entered Club Q late November 19 with an AR-style weapon and a handgun and opened fire, killing Daniel Aston, Raymond Green Vance, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh and Derrick Rump. At least 19 others were injured, police have said, most of whom suffered gunshot wounds.

The attack was halted by two patrons who took down and contained the suspect until police arrived at the club, which was seen as a safe space for the LGBTQ community in Colorado Springs.

Aldrich has been held up until now on preliminary charges, including five counts of first-degree murder and five counts of a bias-motivated crime — elsewhere called a hate crime — causing bodily injury, per the El Paso County Court’s online docket. In a hearing on November 23, a judge ordered Aldrich to be held without bond.

The public defender’s office, which is representing Aldrich, has previously declined all requests for comment, citing office policy.

Aldrich is next due in court on February 22 for a preliminary hearing.

