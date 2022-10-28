SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A father and son from Salem are now seeing autumn in New England through a new lens after receiving glasses that allow colorblind people to see a greater range of colors.

Salem City Councilor Ty Hapworth and his 10-year-old son, who are both colorblind, are seeing things differently after they received new glasses from EnChroma, a company that creates lenses to help improve the lives of colorblind people.

“People don’t make accommodations for colorblind people,” said Hapworth. “It’s more than just an anomaly or just sort of an interesting fact about somebody when, in reality, I think it does limit what people are able to experience and do.”

Hapworth said EnChroma reached out to him after he posted a picture on social media, writing that even he could see the colors as a colorblind person. The company said that for each pair of glasses purchased it gives an additional pair away for free, hoping to raise awareness on colorblindness.

“To me, with these glasses on, everything’s a little bit richer,” said Hapworth’s son.

“I wanna get used to them and walk around in them and see things,” Hapworth said, adding he thinks he’ll adjust to this new way of looking at the world.

