Columbia Gas agrees to put up those displaced by gas leak in hotel rooms

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Columbia Gas has stepped in an offered to house the remaining displaced residents in hotel rooms for the night as utility crews inspect their homes for safety following a‘ major ‘gas leak overnight.

About 400 people who were forced from their Lawrence homes were allowed to return home 12 hours after a gas line that was replaced following the 2018 Merrimack Valley gas disaster began leaking early Friday morning.

Firefighters responding to a high-pressure gas main leak in the area of South Broadway and Salem Street around 3 a.m. found the gas traveling through the sewers, Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said.

Residents could be seen fleeing their homes and heading to shelter as firefighters and police officers knocked on doors throughout the neighborhoods.

After hours of waiting around at the reception center inside the Arlington Middle School, hundreds of people boarded buses after being given the all-clear to return to their homes.

“Definitely scary. You just think back to everything that happened last year,” one man said. “You wake up to no power. Everything just seems the same. Drive up the street you see police cars, hear the sirens.”

Red Cross volunteers coordinated with city officials, Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency personnel, first responders, the Salvation Army, and other local community groups to feed and care for hundreds of residents who had to evacuate the area of South Broadway and Salem Street around 3 a.m.

“We’re just trying to make everybody as comfortable as possible. We understand nobody expected to be out of their homes. We have a lot of folks with young children with no diapers and no formulas, so we’re working on that right now to get people comfortable,” American Red Cross spokesperson Jeff Hall said. “It’s a bit of a chaotic situation but we’ve been through this about a year ago, and right here at the Arlington School. So they’ve been very supportive.”

Some people left their homes in pajamas, wrapping themselves in blankets before setting off for the school.

“We just grabbed our medication and just jackets and ran,” one woman said.

Others brought their pets, uncertain of how long they would be forced out of their homes.

As people streamed into the shelter, local restaurants began delivering food and local charities dropped off essentials like toothbrushes and toothpaste.

“We’re one community, this is what neighbors do. We help each other,” one woman said.

About 25 to 30 people will be staying in the hotels tonight.

Anyone still in need of shelter should call: 800-564-1234.

