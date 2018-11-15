Columbia Gas continuing natural gas repairs through Thanksgiving

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — The utility behind the September natural gas explosions in Massachusetts says work to restore heat and hot water to thousands of residents in three communities will continue on Thanksgiving.

Columbia Gas spokesman Dean Lieberman confirmed Thursday the utility will have “some” contractor crews working next Thursday, though he declined to say how many.

The company had planned to give workers the day off, but Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera on Wednesday urged them to press on.

Columbia Gas says 52 percent of the 7,500 residential gas meters affected and 70 percent of the 685 affected business meters have been restored as of Thursday. The work should be complete by mid-December.

The Sept. 13 explosions killed one person, injured dozens of others and damaged more than 100 homes in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover.

