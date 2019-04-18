Columbia Gas crews repair ‘serious’ gas leak in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A “serious” gas leak outside of a home in Andover has been repaired, officials said.

Columbia Gas called fire crews to a home on Bridle Path Road just before 3 p.m. Thursday after receiving an extremely high gas reading outside of a house while conducting a survey of the neighborhood, according to an Andover Fire Chief Michael Mansfield.

“The gas meters on-scene showed natural gas concentrations of approximately 60 percent, which prompted officials to determine that an immediate hazard existed at that location, requiring immediate corrective action,” Mansfield said in a statement.

The incident prompted officials to declare a Grade 1 (most serious) gas leak.

Officials said the source of the leak was a valve under the front yard.

Utility crews dug up the lawn, identified the leak, and fixed it immediately, according to Columbia Gas.

Service was not interrupted and the line was scheduled for replacement.

There were no reported injuries and no evacuations were ordered.

