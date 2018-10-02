Columbia Gas details plans to fully restore service

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - As new pipes are being put into place in the Merrimack Valley, Columbia Gas is detailing its plans to fully restore gas service.

“We will continue to do everything we can do to bring the community back to normalcy as quickly as possible,”

The company blamed for last month’s gas disaster now affirming a Nov. 19 deadline for restoring service.

The plan includes a dramatic increase in the company’s workforce and breaking down the Merrimack Valley into zones so crews can make sure they replace the necessary 45 miles of pipeline which connects to more than 10,000 homes and businesses.

The state official overseeing recovery efforts calls the process a daunting task.

“To give you some perspective, I showed up at Columbia Gas headquarters two weeks ago. On a normal day, they have 180 people there. Today, we have more than 3,000,” said Joe Albanese.

