LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — The president of the utility that serves the three Massachusetts communities affected by a series of natural gas fires and explosions says the company is donating $10 million to a relief fund.

Columbia Gas President Stephen Bryant made the announcement Tuesday at a news conference attended by Gov. Charlie Baker and leaders of Lawrence, Andover and North Andover.

The Republican governor said the Greater Lawrence Disaster Relief Fund will help residents of the three communities with food, housing and other immediate needs as they recover from last Thursday’s fires that killed one and injured two dozen others.

Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera, who has been highly critical of Columbia Gas, said the utility is “living up to their corporate responsibility” with the donation.

The cause remains under investigation, but early reports indicate over-pressurized gas lines are to blame.

