Columbia Gas expected to plead guilty Monday to causing explosions that killed 1 person, damaged dozens of homes

BOSTON (WHDH) - Columbia Gas is expected to plead guilty on Monday to federal charges for causing a series of natural gas explosions in the Merrimack Valley that killed one person and damaged dozens of homes in September 2018.

In February, the utility company agreed to plead guilty to violating the Pipeline Safety Act and pay a $53 million fine to resolve a federal investigation into the explosions that rocked Andover, North Andover, and Lawrence.

The company said in a statement that it takes full responsibility for the disaster.

“We take full responsibility for the tragic events of Sept. 13, 2018, that so impacted our customers throughout the Merrimack Valley. Today’s resolution with U.S. Attorney’s Office is an important part of addressing the impact,” Columbia Gas said. “Our focus remains on enhancing safety, regaining the trust of our customers and ensuring that quality service is delivered.”

Columbia Gas’ parent, NiSource Inc., also agreed to try to sell the utility and cease any gas pipeline and distribution activities in Massachusetts.

Thousands of homes and businesses in the Merrimack Valley went without gas service for weeks and months after the explosions and fires devastated the communities.

Leonel Rondon, 18, of Lawrence, died when a chimney collapsed on his vehicle hours after he had gotten his driver’s license.

