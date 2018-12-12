Columbia Gas: Merrimack Valley restoration project ‘substantially complete’

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - The restoration of gas service to residences and businesses in the Merrimack Valley that were affected by a disastrous series of explosions and fires in September is “substantially complete,” Columbia Gas announced Wednesday.

Natural gas service has been restored to 98 percent of customers in North Andover, Andover, and Lawrence, according to officials.

Nearly all residences and businesses now have heat, hot water, and working gas appliances, the utility said.

There is said to be less than 200 customers who decided to “self-mitigate,” or complete necessary assessments and installations on their own timeline, independent of Columbia Gas contractors.

Since Sept. 13, construction teams have replaced nearly 44 miles of gas main lines throughout the three communities, installed over 5,000 service lines and installed 18,500 new appliances.

The incident damaged 131 structures in Lawrence, Andover, and North Andover, including at least five homes that were destroyed.

One person was killed and 21 others, including two firefighters, were hospitalized with injuries sustained in the disaster.

Columbia Gas says it will maintain a presence in all three communities to answer questions moving forward.

