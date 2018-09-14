Columbia Gas of Massachusetts sets up meeting sites in Andover, Lawrence, North Andover

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Columbia Gas of Massachusetts representatives have set up locations to meet with customers impacted by a massive gas emergency.

Residents who would like to speak with Columbia Gas representatives are asked to respond to the following addresses:

Andover: 24 Old Town Hall

Lawrence: Parthum Elementary School, 255 East Haverhill St.

North Andover: Main Street at 1st Street

Anyone with additional questions is asked to visit the Columbia Gas of Massachusetts website.

