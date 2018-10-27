Columbia Gas officials answer questions for gas disaster residents at ‘open house’

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Columbia Gas hosted community meetings to address concerns regarding the Merrimack Valley gas explosions on Saturday.

Columbia Gas and town officials were there to conduct a question-and-answer on the recovery process.

As we inch closer to the winter months, the biggest concern is dropping temperatures.

Officials say they are doing everything they can as fast as they can.

“We are committed to earning back your trust through the work we do and your confidence in the weeks and months ahead,” Joe Hamrock, president of NiSource, said.

Officials say they will be going door-to-door to inform anyone living in a home that may not be fully repaired by the Nov. 19 target date.

“I promise you that we will work diligently,” Steven Bryant, president of Columbia gas, said. “We will work every day to restore things to normal.”

