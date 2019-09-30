LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Columbia Gas is opening up a pop-up claims center in Lawrence on Monday for residents and businesses impacted by Friday’s gas leak.

The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of St. Patrick’s Church, located at 118 South Broadway.

All residents were allowed to return to their homes Saturday after a gas leak in the area of South Broadway and Salem Street the day before prompted mass evacuations.

Officials say a city contractor was checking water valves when they closed a gas valve that had been mislabeled as a water valve, causing the gas main to puncture.

