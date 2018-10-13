Columbia Gas provides update on pipeline restoration in Merrimack Valley

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Columbia Gas is updating progress as they replace pipeline in the Merrimack Valley after last month’s deadly gas disaster.

On Saturday, 60 construction crews were working to restore gas to homes and businesses in Andover.

Another 21 crews will be making repairs on Sunday.

Columbia Gas says it has replaced about 26 miles of the 48 miles of service lines that are going to be replaced.

All repairs are expected to be finished by Nov. 19.

