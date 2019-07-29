Columbia Gas reaches $143 million settlement in Merrimack Valley gas disaster

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Columbia Gas of Massachusetts has reached a $143 million settlement with those affected by last year’s Merrimack Valley gas disaster.

The money will be paid out to businesses and residents in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover.

On Sept. 13, 2018, overpressurized gas lines led to explosions and fires across the three communities.

One person was killed and several others were hurt.

Thousands of homes and businesses went without gas service for months.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)