Columbia Gas responds to overpressurization of pipeline in Monson

MONSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Columbia Gas officials say the brief overpressurization of a pipeline in Monson Tuesday caused no damage and did not pose a public safety risk.

Crews surveyed the infrastructure near the center of town and along Route 20 after pressure in the pipeline exceeded normal operating levels.

Monson police were made aware of the incident as extra service technicians paroled throughout the evening and night.

Any resident who detects the smell of natural gas is urged to immediately vacate their residence or business and call 911.

Explosions triggered by overpressurized gas lines in September injured dozens of people in the Merrimack Valley, damaged hundreds of buildings and left thousands of customers without natural gas service for months.

We are currently on scene in Monson, MA. You will see Columbia Gas employees surveying the area in the next 1-2 hours. We assure you the area is safe, and we will continue to provide you with updates. — Columbia Gas MA (@ColumbiaGasMA) April 16, 2019

We were recently notified by Columbia Gas of a possible over-pressurization of their lines in Monson. As a precaution, they have dispatched workers to the area to check their infrastructure but advise that there are… https://t.co/0elYeUR6aB — MonsonPolice (@MonsonPD) April 16, 2019

