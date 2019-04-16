Columbia Gas responds to possible overpressurization of lines in Monson

MONSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Monson say they were notified by Columbia Gas of a possible overpressurization of lines in the town on Tuesday.
The utility company dispatched workers to the area as a precaution to check on infrastructure near the center of town and along Route 20, officials said.
There are no ongoing safety concerns but crews will be surveying the area for up to two hours, according to the utility.
Any resident who detects the smell of natural gas is urged to immediately vacate their residence or business and call 911.
Explosions triggered by overpressurized gas lines in September injured dozens of people in the Merrimack Valley, damaged hundreds of buildings and left thousands of customers without natural gas service for months.
No additional information was immediately available.
