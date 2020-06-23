Columbia Gas sentenced in connection with 2018 Merrimack Valley gas disaster

BOSTON (WHDH) - Columbia Gas of Massachusetts was sentenced Tuesday in connection with a series of natural gas explosions that killed one person and damaged dozens of homes in the Merrimack Valley.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV ordered Columbia Gas to pay a criminal fine of $53,030,116, which represents twice the amount of profits the utility company earned between 2015 and 2018 from a pipeline infrastructure program called the Gas System Enhancement Plan.

In addition to the fine, the court also sentenced Columbia Gas to a three-year period of probation during which the company’s operations will be subject to a monitor ensure their compliance with federal and state safety regulations. The probation will continue until Columbia Gas is sold to a qualified buyer.

“We expect utility companies operating in our communities to do so safely and responsibly,” said United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling. “Instead Columbia Gas acted with reckless disregard for safety by cutting corners and relying on lax protocols. The result was catastrophic – stealing one life, harming dozens and impacting the home and livelihoods of hundreds more. Today’s sentence serves as little comfort to the victims, but is another step towards terminating Columbia Gas’s business in Massachusetts.”

In February 2020, the company agreed to plead guilty to violating a minimum safety standard of the Natural Gas Pipeline Safety Act.

Federal investigators blamed the explosions that occurred in September 2018 on overpressurized gas lines, saying the company failed to account for critical pressure sensors as workers replaced century-old, cast-iron pipes in Lawrence. That omission caused high-pressure gas to flood the neighborhood’s distribution system at excessive levels.

Thousands of homes and businesses went without gas service for weeks, and months in some cases, during the winter following the explosions and fires.

Leonel Rondon, 18, died when a chimney collapsed on his vehicle in the driveway of a friend’s home — hours after he had gotten his driver’s license.

About two dozen others were injured, and dozens of buildings were damaged or destroyed.

