LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - The gas restoration process is underway in the Merrimack Valley but hundreds of people are still waiting for their service to be turned back on.

Columbia Gas announced that it will take several months to restore service to everyone.

The company says they have restored service to more than 8,500 customers but there are hundreds more that still don’t have it following last week’s explosions and fires in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover.

The incident forced hundreds of people out of their homes, left dozens injured and killed 18-year-old Leonel Rondon when one of the blasts knocked a chimney off a Chickering Road home onto his SUV. Crews began demolishing that home Thursday.

Lawyers filed a class-action lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of people who were forced out of their homes. It accuses the utility companies of negligence and seeks compensation for residents of who had to evacuate but didn’t suffer injuries or damage to their homes.

The Greater Lawrence Disaster Relief Fund was set up to help residents with food, housing and other short-term needs as they recover.

Columbia Gas President Stephen Bryant announced Tuesday the utility is donating $10 million to the emergency fund for people affected by the emergency.

