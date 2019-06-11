Columbia Gas shuts off service to Franklin neighborhood

FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Columbia Gas has shut off service to more than 30 homes in Franklin due to a problem that was encountered during a leak repair on Tuesday, officials said.

Crews are expected to work through the night to restore service to 32 homes near Scholfield Drive and Richard Lane, according to the utility company.

Workers plan to go door-to-door with a Franklin police officer, a representative from Columbia Gas, and a locksmith because each home needs to be entered so service can be cut off at gas meters.

Restoration efforts could take “several” hours.

No additional information was immediately available.

